Campaign Aims to Raise Awareness of Small Business Entrepreneurial Resources

Chattanooga’s office of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) has announced a new advertising campaign to draw attention to the resources available for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The center, which operates in partnership with Chattanooga State Community College, points to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as cause to launch the campaign, ensuring the local business community is aware of tools available to help them navigate the extraordinary circumstances.

“It is crucial that communities and economic developers dedicate resources to developing and promoting new startups and establishing effective support systems,” says Dr. Rebecca Ashford, President of Chattanooga State Community College. “The Small Business Development Center meets those needs of our entrepreneurs, which translates into a more vibrant community.”

While COVID-19 might have motivated the new campaign, TSBDC has a long history of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state. In the more than 30 years of its existence, TSBDC has assisted hundreds of thousands of Tennessee businesses, from manufacturers, to retailers, to service providers, and entrepreneurs who have a business idea.

Chattanooga’s TSBDC Center provides myriad services for entrepreneurs to take advantage of confidential counseling as well as training seminars, both public and private, on many business-related topics – all at no cost.

“Small businesses who utilize the services of the Small Business Development Center have a much higher success rate,” says Lynn Chesnutt, Managing Director of Chattanooga’s TSBDC office. “Our counselors and services have enabled clients to grow and sustain their businesses at a much higher level thus having a long-term impact on the local economy.”

Local businesses such as Chattanooga Plumbing took full advantage of the TSBDC’s business resources in the development of their business.

“While a highly experienced plumber, Chris Bingham needed help understanding the planning and financial aspects of managing a more robust business,” says Josh Brown, Senior Business Counselor for TSBDC Chattanooga. “After reaching out to the TSBDC, Chris did a fantastic job developing a strategy to move Chattanooga Plumbing into the next generation.”

Whether you want to start a business, grow a business, or sustain a business, TSBDC advisors are here for you. To contact the Chattanooga TSBDC center, call (423) 756-8668. More information about TSBDC’s resources can be found at www.tsbdc.org.

