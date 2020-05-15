CDOT Launches Pilot Program for Retail and Restaurants

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) has launched a pilot program designed to help businesses increase capacity safely during COVID-19.

Streets as Places: Reimagining the Outdoors (SPROUTS) is a retail and restaurant recovery pilot program that will help businesses, restaurants, services, and community agencies support social distancing inside and outside their buildings.

The City and CDOT are offering three programs: Temporary Loading Zones, Curb Lane Pedestrian Zones, and Outdoor Expansion Zones.

Temporary Loading Zones:

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the Chattanooga Parking Authority have worked together to convert on-street parking spaces near restaurants to temporary loading zones to facilitate curbside meal pickup and delivery. Even after restaurants have been allowed to re-open by Governor Lee's Executive Order 29, the practice of no-contact curbside restaurant or retail pick-up continues to be a safe and responsible way for citizens to interact with retail and restaurant businesses.

Curb Lane Pedestrian Zones:

Curb Lane Pedestrian Zones allow for businesses to utilize the street parking in front of and near their shop for additional pedestrian traffic while patrons may be waiting outside businesses in line. This allows for safe social distancing practices and helps continue the flow of foot traffic.

Outdoor Expansion Zones:

Businesses, such as retailers and restaurants, which by Governor Lee’s Executive Order 29, are to limit their indoor capacity to 50% are able to temporarily expand their business footprint onto the public right-of-way.

This is not to create an event, gathering or social space.

Gathering in groups will not be permitted in outside areas.

Applicants of the programs will be required to adhere to CDC guidelines and advice from public health experts by planning to manage social distancing for customers and employees, both inside and outside their businesses; staff should wear face coverings; maintain proper hand hygiene; keep surfaces and objects clean; and find ways to limit contact between people.

There are no application fees associated with the SPROUTS Pilot Program. Once an application is approved, the applicant will be sent an approval letter and a Traffic Control Plan. The Traffic Control Plan will detail any traffic signs, barricades, or other traffic control devices required to safely operate in the public right-of-way. It is the applicant's responsibility to obtain, install, and remove the various traffic control devices required by the plan.

For more information about the program, resources for your businesses, and how to apply visit cha.city/sprouts.