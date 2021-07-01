ChattaNeuter Celebrates 30,000 Spay/Neuter Services

This week, ChattaNeuter Spay Neuter Clinic staff celebrated completing their 30,000th spay/neuter service.

A key component in preventing pet homelessness, these services are partially funded through local and national donors as well as client donations. The nonprofit clinic provides surgeries and professional care for pets and adoptable dogs and cats housed at Chattanooga area shelters and rescues.

ChattaNeuter opened in 2017 out of a response to the growing need for high-quality spay/neuter services in Chattanooga.

On the recent milestone, ChattaNeuter Board President Ann Ball said, “Celebrating 30,000 altered animals is an amazing accomplishment. If each of those animals only had five offspring, it would have meant hundreds of thousands of homeless animals in our city. We have been blessed with a dedicated staff who have done an amazing job.” ChattaNeuter Clinic Director Stefanie Douglass added, “We celebrate this milestone with our clients, supporters and their beloved pets and we look forward to continuing to work together as we tackle pet homelessness.”

ChattaNeuter is one of 180 clinics mentored by the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance, the nationally recognized leader in high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter. In addition to alteration services, ChattNeuter provides low-cost, walk-in vaccine and microchip clinics for pet owners each month at their Brainerd Road clinic. For information on these services or to make a donation, visit ChattaNeuter.org.

About ChattaNeuter

ChattaNeuter’s mission is to provide professional, subsidized spay/neuter services to eliminate the unnecessary euthanasia of cats and dogs due to pet homelessness and lack of resources, while empowering communities to care responsibly for their pets. ChattaNeuter Spay Neuter Clinic has been chosen as a part of the Humane Alliance Spay/Neuter Response Team (NSNRT), a program of the ASPCA. Humane Alliance is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that mentors clinics across the country to operate sustainable business models that make a significant impact on the homeless pet population.