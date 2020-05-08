Chattanooga And Collegedale Markets To Reopen This Month

Public Markets is happy to announce the reopening of the Collegedale Market on Sunday, May 10th—just in time to celebrate Moms. About one month behind normal, the downtown Chattanooga Market is scheduled to open its essentials-only version starting Saturday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 24th.

While the Collegedale Market has been in operation for two full seasons at The Commons, the 2020 season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic just 7 weeks ago. Now, with new guidelines and restrictions, folks will soon be able to reconnect with farms to provide fresh fruits, veggies and other essential goods for their family. And the Chattanooga Market will join in the reopening later this month.

The timing is now for farms. Here locally, Cynthia Chaffer of Red Clay Farms is looking forward to having an outlet for their crops to become available again, "We've been busy growing certified organic produce and we're looking forward to returning to the Collegedale Market on May 10th. We've missed our customers and are looking forward to replenishing their kitchens with our beautiful, healthy, fresh, organic produce. We will have seasonal greens, such as: kale, lettuce, Swiss chard, our milled products that include cornmeal, corn grits, wheat flour, bread flour, rye flour, pumpernickel flour, oat porridge, oat flour and a variety of micro greens."

And for the residents of East Hamilton County it will be welcome news. Tim Johnson, Vice Mayor in Collegedale says, "I’m very excited to learn that The Commons will host the outdoor Collegedale Market opening on May 10th. This is a great way to celebrate opening the community back up and Mother’s Day. We are glad this event this will be outdoors with appropriate social distancing."

The modified Collegedale (essentials) Market will feature:

Fewer than 50 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions

Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)

No sampling or unnecessary handling of products

Outdoors only; Founders Hall will remain closed

Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves

Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines

Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.

The following market elements are temporarily suspended:

No arts and crafts

No onsite dining

No live music

No cultural themes, festivals or activities

In a similar format to Collegedale, the downtown Chattanooga market will be reduced in vendor size by 65% to support social distancing guidelines when it opens Saturday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 24th. . The essentials-only, Saturday/Sunday format is expected to continue through July to allow opportunity for shoppers to come in a more dispersed manner. The same CDC guidelines will be followed downtown as in Collegedale.

The hours will be 11am-4pm both Saturdays and Sundays. The scope of vendors will be farms, food artisans, body and self care, and a few spots dedicated to rotating artists.

Parking for the Chattanooga Market will be reduced to intentionally limit the number of customers shopping at any one time period. More details on the opening of Chattanooga Market will be announced in coming weeks.