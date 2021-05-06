Chattanooga Based Bellhop Appoints New CMO And COO

Bellhop, America's fastest growing moving company dedicated to revolutionizing the traditionally low-quality moving industry through technology, today announced two additions to its executive team. Bill Chase has joined Bellhop as Chief Marketing Officer and Seni Sulyman as Chief Operating Officer.

Chase, previously the General Manager of Koddi, a leading marketing technology company for the travel and hospitality industries, has spent the last 15 years in eCommerce leading online/offline channel marketing, customer lifecycle, analytics and operations teams across various verticals at digital-first businesses such as Nutrisystem, Travelocity and DentalPlans.com.

Sulyman was previously the VP of Operations at Andela, a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers in emerging markets. Sulyman has also held strategy, operations and business development roles at Bristow Group, Bain & Company, HP and CardinalStone Partners. Sulyman plans to relocate from Nigeria to Atlanta.

“The Bellhop team is thrilled to have Bill and Seni onboard. Bill has improved market share, digital capabilities and brand awareness for many notable companies. Seni has demonstrated a remarkable ability to engage and lead a remote workforce,” said Luke Marklin, Chief Executive Officer for Bellhop. “In the last year, we saw how the pandemic influenced the nation’s moving patterns. With Bill and Seni’s talents and customer-focused experiences, we’re in better shape than ever to deepen our marketing and service capabilities so we can offer a friendlier and more modern moving experience to everyone.”

Moving impacts 30 million Americans each year, as the average person will move 12 times during their lifetime. The company built a tech platform to transform the notoriously dated $18 billion moving industry into an experience that was less stressful, more affordable and reliable. Its online customer dashboard streamlines the booking and cost estimation experience for customers, while the Bellhop app provides a straightforward process for its workforce to find and receive job assignments.

Bellhop is now available in over 30 states, servicing 70 cities and has completed over 200,000 moves since it was founded in 2011. The company’s goal is to make moving simple, easy and stress-free, as well as transition from simply a moving company to a company that can help customers whenever they need assistance with home projects.