Chattanooga Chamber launches Small Business Assistance Hotline for real-time advice

The Chattanooga Chamber and other local organizations launch a Small Business Assistance Hotline providing real-time advice, counsel and professional expertise to small businesses seeking financial, human resources, banking, credit and business assistance as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19.

The hotline may be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (423) 206-2565. After hours calls will be returned the next business day.

EPB generously supports our hotline services. Other partners include TSBDC, Co.Lab, LAUNCH Chattanooga, SCORE, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Chattanooga, Compania / La Paz Chattanooga, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.

The Chamber’s other pandemic resources have included the Chattanooga To Go buy local campaign, live webinars helping businesses respond and more.