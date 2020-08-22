Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce To Host First Virtual EXPO

The Chattanooga Chamber will hosts its annual EXPO virtually this year to continue promoting local business amidst COVID-19 challenges.

"Our 2020 EXPO Chattanooga will be all virtual and all innovative, providing local businesses with invaluable EXPOsure and providing the business community with opportunities to network and hear from high profile speakers," said Sandra Brewer, Chamber Vice President of Membership and Investor Relations. "2020 has been an unprecedented year for all of us, but with new challenges come new opportunities."

EXPO will now be a two-day event: Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Honorable Bob Corker kicks off day one of EXPO at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

Virtual EXPO attendees can network in our virtual networking lounge, and exchange contact information and live chat with 70+ vendors and other attendees.

Each day of virtual EXPO will be divided into industry categories featured for one hour each. Each category features exhibitor commercials in that industry as well as relevant guest speakers.

Industry categories include:

Business Services with speaker the Honorable Bob Corker

Manufacturing, Building & Logistics with speaker Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO

Tourism, Hospitality, Food Products & Retail with speakers Terry Hart, Chattanooga Airport CEO, and Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. CEO

Education, Mentorship & Leadership Programs with speaker Reggie Piercy, Vice President, Sandler Training

Professional Services with speaker Justin Groenert, Vice President Public Policy, Chattanooga Chamber

Health Care & Insurance with speaker Janelle Reilly, CHI Memorial CEO· Media & Advertising with speaker Bill Stiles, Director of Strategy & Research, The Johnson Group

Nonprofit with speaker Molly Blankenship, Executive Director, Chattanooga 2.0

Find more information at EXPOchattanooga.com. Beginning the morning of Aug. 26, EXPO attendee registration and entry will be available on this site.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!