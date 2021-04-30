Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce Wins Top Industry Award For Communications

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce has been named one of three Communications Excellence Best in Show winners by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program showcases top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations.

“We’re honored. Many people helped complete this original project swiftly – Eric Lisica, Interactive Content Designer; Jeremy Henderson, Creative Director; and Amanda Ellis, Marketing Communications Manager; each contributed creative concepts, video production, website production and written storytelling. And while our group was producing the work, several other Chamber staff members took on new duties so that the communications machine kept moving smoothly,” said Sybil Topel, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Chattanooga Chamber. “We’re grateful for the teamwork that helped make this happen as we work to attract people to consider Chattanooga as a place to invest, work and grow.”

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce was named a Best in Show winner for a digital media entry highlighting ChattanoogaOpenSource.com, a website the Chamber marketing team created in only two weeks as a recruiting tool for web development and tech companies. The site's video game theme includes a Super Mario-inspired interactive map featuring short videos of Chattanoogans and why they love it here.

"I didn’t know we had won until a co-worker called me on the phone to congratulate me, and I said for what? It’s always a nice feeling to receive recognition for the hard work you’ve put into a project,” said Eric Lisica, Chamber Interactive Content Designer, who produced the site's videos.

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from 16 U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated 173 entries submitted for this year’s competition. Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, digital media, event marketing and print and electronic publications. For several years, Chattanooga Chamber marketing team members have served on the judging panel (with no input on the categories that contain their own entries). Judges presented 12 Awards of Excellence and three Best in Show awards.

ACCE named the Chattanooga Chamber 2017 Chamber of the Year, and the Chamber's marketing team has received past Communications Excellence Awards for the Chattanooga Works podcast and the Literally Perfect talent attraction campaign.