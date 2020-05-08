Chattanooga Chamber's Business Reopening Webinars Continue This Week

Chattanooga Chamber's Reopening Webinars Continue Next Week

Employers and employees in the child care, gym and fitness center industries and faith-based community can attend webinars next week on the process of safely reopening their doors to the public.

With businesses now in the process of reopening, many owners and employees want a better understanding of the guidelines created by the State of Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group.

Last week, the City of Chattanooga, with support from the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, launched a webinar series with a pair of successful sessions that focused on how retail and close-contact businesses could safely reopen and stay open.

Information about the upcoming webinars, previous webinars, and additional resources may be found at cha.city/covidreopen.

Reopening Child Care Safely Webinar

When: Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m.

What: As child care facilities in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Who: Local child care facilities, day care facilities, etc.

How: Click here to register

Reopening Gyms/Fitness Centers Safely Webinar

When: Tuesday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m.

What: As gyms and fitness facilities in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Who: Local gyms, fitness facilities, etc.

How: Click here to register

Reopening Faith Based Organizations Safely Webinar

When: Friday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m.

What: As churches and faith-based organizations in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a one-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of Tennessee and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Who: Faith leaders, churches, faith based organizations, etc.

How: Click here to register

Additional webinars will be provided for other industries in the coming weeks