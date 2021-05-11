Chattanooga Economic Partnership Honored As Top Economic Development Agency

Despite the turbulence of the past year, Chattanooga's economic development has thrived, largely due to the work and leadership of the Chattanooga Chamber's Greater Chattanooga Economic Partnership. With our community's support, partnership and encouragement, GCEP was recognized as a 2021 Mac Conway Award Winner.

Site Selection’s Mac Conway Awards for Excellence in Economic Development recognize the top local and regional economic development agencies in the U.S. Honorees were determined by an index that examines 2020 corporate facility investment as tracked by Site Selection’s proprietary Conway Projects database. Scores were awarded based on total projects, total investment associated with those projects and jobs associated with those projects, and given to the nation's top 20 economic development organizations.

Locations throughout the U.S. and the world compete for direct investment, and this award highlights our community’s ability to land economic development projects, including expansions and locations.

GCEP's significant projects in 2020 included McKee Foods (consumer products), Sese Industrial (automotive), Gestamp Chattanooga (automotive), Echelon Fitness Multimedia (consumer products), Confluent Medical Technologies (life sciences) and Zeus Industrial (plastics and life sciences).

The Greater Chattanooga Economic Partnership (GCEP) is a public-private, regional economic development partnership representing a 16-county region in Northeast Alabama, Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee. GCEP focuses on building awareness of our region for business expansion and relocation. The Chattanooga Chamber Foundation manages GCEP in partnership with local economic development organizations throughout the region, providing site selection, workforce and incentive support.