Chattanooga Holiday Market Opens December 5th

The regular outdoor season for Chattanooga Market has now come to a close—there is NO downtown Market on Sunday, November 29—though the Collegedale Christmas Market will be open Thanksgiving weekend. Organizers are getting ready for the transition to the Chattanooga Convention Center to open the Holiday Market, held there each year in December.

Over the years, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a tradition for local and regions shoppers who come to enjoy the range of vendors offering unique gifts for the season. Handicrafts such as clothing, holiday decor, jewelry and a wide assortment of bath and body care are offered. Fine art including pottery, photography and other mediums are available as well.

And, artisan foods can be found—cheeses, breads, dips, jams and plenty of sweet treats. Shoppers will also be able to enjoy a special Lodge Cast Iron booth each weekend offering many of their products for sale direct to the public.

Adding to the festive environment, live holiday music will be featured on stage daily along with a holiday bake off sponsored by Lodge Cast Iron on Saturday, December 12th. Four local chefs will bake live using Lodge's newest cast iron line of products and present their creations to a panel of judges.

The Holiday Market brings together nearly 200 vendors each year and admission remains free to the public. Parking can easily be found in the attached parking garage at street level.

The Holiday Market is open weekends December 5th-20th. Anyone entering the Chattanooga Holiday Market will be required to wear a mask at all times—this will be enforced to provide for a safe a worry-free experience.

Chattanooga Holiday Market

Weekends in December through December 20

Saturdays 10am-5pm

Sundays 11am-5pm

Admission is free

*Due to COVID, there will not be a visit from Santa Claus this year at the Holiday Market.

