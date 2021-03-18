Chattanooga Market Announces Season Opening April 24th-25th

Spring is in the air and most folks from the Chattanooga area know that means Chattanooga Market will open soon. And indeed it will—Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25th marks the weekend opener.

“The 2021 season for our farmers and artists market is much more promising than last year,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Chattanooga Market. “We will open at a limited capacity, but are hopeful to be back to normal by this summer.” And ‘normal’ includes live music and themed events.

Beginning April 24th/25th, the Market will be operating in a modified format which includes socially distanced vendors and masks for everyone—as long as the Hamilton County Health Department mandates. But the large campus, including the outdoor space around the First Horizon Pavilion, allows for nearly 100 socially distanced vendors. This means visitors will still find all of their favorite goods like produce, breads, meats, cheeses, flowers, personal care products and handicrafts right from the get go.

And to bolster the support for Chattanooga’s favorite place to be on Sundays…USA Today has nominated Chattanooga Market as one of 10 Best Farmers Markets in the country. Voting has begun and will continue through April 12th. Supporters can vote once per day on each device they use. The Market staff hopes the community will show their support by voting here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-farmers-market-2021/chattanooga-market-chattanooga-tennessee/

Additional Markets operated by Chattanooga Market have already re-opened for the season. Downtown, the Chattanooga River Market is open Fridays & Saturdays 10am-5pm and features arts & crafts, live music and local eats. The Collegedale Market, open Sundays 10am-2pm, offers farm produce, artisan foods and arts & crafts. All markets are still accepting vendor applications HERE.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!