Chattanooga River Market And Collegedale Market To Open Mid-March

The organizers of Chattanooga area farmers and artists markets have set the 2021 dates for reopening to the public. After a safe execution of the their markets during the pandemic in 2020, the organization feels confident—and also responsible—for maintaining the connection between between farms/artisans and the community.

The second weekend in March, two markets will open. Chattanooga River Market will be held both Fridays and Saturdays this spring from 10am-5pm, beginning March 12th/13th. This (primarily) artists market is held on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza in its 10th season.

Each Saturday opens with a free yoga class taught by Chattanooga Community Yoga. In addition, a local food truck will be on site offering eats throughout the day and live music will make for a festive family outing. The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX are both open for visiting.

For folks in the East Hamilton county areas, the popular Collegedale Market will reopen beginning Sunday, March 14th at The Commons. Hours for this market are 10am-2pm and the majority of vendors will be placed outdoors, allowing for social distancing.

With a commitment from local farms, this is a terrific venue for locals to get farm fresh produce, meats, cheeses and breads. Several regional artists will attend as well. The Collegedale Market, in its 7th season, has become a well-attended market for the Ooltewah, East Brainerd, Collegedale and Bradley County communities.

It should be noted that both Markets will practice social distancing by limiting/spacing vendors and masks will be required.

IMPORTANT DATES

Pre-season Vendor Conference: Held annually for current vendors and those interested in becoming a vendor. Saturday, February 13th. Register online HERE to attend (this year via ZOOM) or go to Chattanooga Market.com to learn more.

Held annually for current vendors and those interested in becoming a vendor. Saturday, February 13th. Register online to attend (this year via ZOOM) or go to to learn more. Chattanooga River Market: OPENS Friday, March 12th/Saturday, March 13th, 10am-5pm at Tennessee Aquarium Plaza

OPENS Friday, March 12th/Saturday, March 13th, 10am-5pm at Plaza Collegedale Market: Opens Sunday, March 14th, 10am-2pm at The Commons

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!