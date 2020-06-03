Chattanooga River Market Opens June 20th, 21st

Chattanooga River Market opens June 20th and June 21st

The Chattanooga River Market will open for the 2020 season the weekend of June 20th and 21st. The new Saturday and Sunday format will provide more opportunity for customers and artists to connect at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. The hours for both days will be 10am - 5pm, weekends through the summer.

"The idea to add Sundays came as a natural result of the essentials-only format that currently exists downtown and the re-opening of the Tennessee Aquarium—our hosts," says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Public Markets. "We wanted the artists who are not included in our downtown market to have a greater opportunity to sell their goods."

The opening coincides with the re-opening of the Tennessee Aquarium to the public on June 18th. Chattanooga River Market will be available to Aquarium patrons and area visitors—during weekends—who are awaiting their scheduled time to enter the River Journey building. In addition, there will be live musical performances on the plaza to add to the experience. The opening weekend entertainment will feature local favorite Jennifer Daniels.

Thom Benson, V.P., Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Tennessee Aquarium says, “We’re looking forward to the River Market vendors returning to the Aquarium Plaza. Guests frequently tell us how much they enjoy the relaxing atmosphere surrounding our buildings while finding unique, hand-crafted items."

Free yoga classes will resume during Saturdays at 10am in July. That announcement will be posted on the River Market Facebook page.

*Advance tickets are necessary to visit the Aquarium which can be purchased here tnaqua.org/welcomeback.