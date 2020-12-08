Check Out Jobs, Training Programs At ChattanoogaCalling.com

Job seekers will want to check out ChattanoogaCalling.com, a new website the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce launched today to help local residents find jobs fast.

The ChattanoogaCalling.com website also gives job seekers information about local training programs that could elevate career prospects. Connecting people who want jobs with thousands of jobs in the region, ChattanoogaCalling.com also provides resources for training to learn the new skills needed to fill high-demand jobs.

For people considering moving to Chattanooga – to work remotely or for a new job – ChattanoogaCalling.com presents Chattanooga as the best place to live and work in the Southeast, with information on high-speed internet services, lifestyle, outdoor activities and low cost of living.

“Area employers tell us they are hiring and they’re asking for help to locate great job candidates. Jobless numbers tell the story of the fallout from the pandemic and we know people need jobs right now. We hope this free service will connect people with new employment opportunities as quickly as possible,” said Christy Gillenwater, President and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

At the pandemic’s onset the Chattanooga Chamber listed resources and job listings on its main website, ChattanoogaChamber.com. The new site offers more jobs and information and is easy to access, use and keep current.

“Creating meaningful education opportunities and connecting talent to hiring companies in the area are two top-level priorities for us. This is part of the Chattanooga Chamber’s priority to promote employment and training opportunities in our own backyard, while also creating an inclusive economy for our residents," Gillenwater said.

Job seekers will find resources and tools including:

A robust jobs board

Training programs for advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology and transportation and logistics

Information on how easy it is to work remotely in Chattanooga

The Jobs Board features open jobs in Chattanooga. The training information pages give details on area programs that education institutions offer, as well as data on earning potential and job availability – two key factors in helping to inspire career change. Some website pages also feature information in Spanish.

“ChattanoogaCalling.com brings education and training opportunities together in one easy-to-find spot,” said Molly Blankenship, Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director and VP, Talent Initiatives, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. “We hope job seekers will use this resource to find work fast. We care about their future and want to help in the easiest and most strategic ways possible.”

