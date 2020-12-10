Cincinnati Reds Extend Affiliate Invitation To Chattanooga Lookouts

On Wednesday, the Chattanooga Lookouts received an invitation to remain a minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Major League Baseball extended invitations yesterday to 120 teams, marking the new configuration of Minor League Baseball, and the Chattanooga Lookouts are among those receiving an invite.

The Lookouts are pleased to have received this invitation and look forward to reviewing the complete terms and conditions of the new license that will be offered by Major League Baseball.

“We’ve had professional baseball in Chattanooga since 1885 and we are thrilled to receive an invitation from the Cincinnati Reds that would keep affiliated baseball in the community,” said Lookouts Managing Owner Jason Freier. “We would like to thank the Cincinnati Reds for their continued partnership and their commitment to Chattanooga. We are also grateful to the Chattanooga community and Lookouts’ fans for their outstanding and steadfast support.”

While fan support and the Reds desire to stay in Chattanooga were essential, Freier noted that securing the invitation to keep Minor League Baseball in Chattanooga took a true team effort.

“Our cause was helped greatly by the support of leaders such as Mayor Andy Berke, who led a national coalition of Mayors supporting Minor League Baseball, and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who strongly championed every initiative to help the Lookouts and Minor League Baseball,” Freier said.

“The Lookouts have one of the most storied histories in the minor leagues. Strengthening their long term partnership with MLB and the Cincinnati Reds system in particular is great news for Chattanooga. We look forward to welcoming them back to the field in 2021,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann added, “Baseball is woven into the fabric of our great nation. Minor League Baseball is incredibly important for the development of players, and the enrichment it provides our communities is invaluable. Today's news is fantastic to hear. The Chattanooga Lookouts are a staple in our community, and I will do all I can to make sure that they remain in our community for years to come."

The 2021 season will mark the 24th season of affiliation between the Reds and the Lookouts. The teams signed a two-year player development contract in 2018 after having spent 21-years as partners from 1988-2008.

“The Lookouts and the city of Chattanooga have been wonderful partners over the years and a great steppingstone for the future generation of Reds players,” said Cincinnati Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall.

The Reds-Lookouts partnership has resulted in numerous future stars playing in Chattanooga. Prominent Reds players to play in Chattanooga include MLB Hall-of-Famer Trevor Hoffman, NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, 2010 NL MVP Joey Votto, New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, MLB All-Stars Edwin Encarnación, Jay Bruce, Adam Dunn, Justin Turner, Johnny Cueto, and Homer Bailey, and current top prospects Tyler Stephenson, Jonathan India, and Tony Santillan.

Next season’s Lookouts schedule and promotional calendar will be released at a later date. “We look forward to the resumption of baseball at AT&T Field,” said Lookouts’ President Rich Mozingo. “We can’t wait until we have our 2021 schedule so fans can start planning to be out at the ballpark.”

As planning for 2021 continues, the Lookouts will monitor Tennessee and Hamilton County COVID-19 related projected protocols, requirements, and recommendations for the Spring and Summer months.

“We’ll approach the 2021 season with extreme care and consideration,” Mozingo said. “Every event at AT&T Field will put the health and safety of our fans, guests, staff, and players first. We’re hopeful that between now and Opening Day we’ll see tremendous strides taken towards returning to some level of normalcy. Whatever the situation when it’s time to ‘play ball,’ we’ll be ready as a staff and as a facility.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date information on Lookouts.com and the Lookouts social media channels. The Lookouts online store is also open for business. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available.

