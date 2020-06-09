Creative Discovery Museum announces phased reopening plan launching June 22 for members, June 29 for general admission

After making the decision to close its doors on March 14 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) is ready to reopen its exhibits for play and exploration.

“Being closed for our spring season has undoubtedly been a challenge for the Museum,” said Henry Schulson, executive director. “We are excited that we can now welcome visitors back. We have worked very hard to ensure that the Museum is as safe as possible so that children and families can enjoy this incredible educational resource. “

A phased reopening plan will begin June 22 for members only. General admission visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Museum beginning June 29. The safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers has always been a top CDM priority. In the initial phases of reopening, CDM will continue to "Play It Safe" by implementing the following policies and procedures for guests:

Members and general admission visitors must have a timed ticket to enter. CDM will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum will close for an hour between sessions for cleaning. As always, members will receive free admission. Timed tickets will go on sale for members on June 15 and general admission visitors on June 22 at cdmfun.org/tickets .

. CDM will conduct a daily health screening of all staff using the Ascend Health App. Before entering the building, visitors will also undergo a health screening including a no contact temperature check. Sick employees and visitors will not be allowed in the Museum. If a member of your party is feeling ill, please contact CDM to reschedule your visit.

All guests will be required to adhere to our social distancing guidelines which will be posted throughout the Museum.

In order to maintain social distancing, daily capacity will be limited to 20 percent of the building’s normal capacity. Limits will also be placed on the capacity of each exhibit gallery.

Since face coverings are one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all staff, visitors and volunteers ages five and up will be required to wear a face covering. Children ages two to five will also be encouraged to do so.

Hand washing will be encouraged with 10 additional hand sanitizing and hand washing stations.

CDM staff will be cleaning exhibits and high traffic surfaces throughout the day and will conduct a deep cleaning each day between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Café Dino-Mite will be closed. Water fountains will be closed except for no contact water bottle refill stations. Disposable cups will be available.

CDM’s reopening policies and procedures are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and align with local and state reopening guidelines. In addition, CDM vetted their policies and procedures with Dr. Jennifer Keates Baleeiro, a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology doctor with Erlanger Hospital, and local infectious disease specialists. The Museum will continue to evaluate its new measures and make changes to the guidelines as needed.

“With increased measures in place, families will have plenty of opportunities to experience the Museum safely and comfortably,” said Schulson. “We have missed having visitors in our exhibits and are very much looking forward to a CDM playdate.”

CDM is extending the showing of Kenya’s Kids through August 23 giving families the opportunity to explore the world and expand their understanding of other cultures that represent our community. Kenya's Kids invites families to discover what life is like for children in Kenya today, a country both technologically-advanced and filled with longtime traditions.