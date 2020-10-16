Dunkin’ And Rotary Partner For Purple Pinkie Day To Benefit End Polio Now

As part of their continued efforts to eradicate polio worldwide, Dunkin’ and area Rotary districts today announced they are partnering to host the annual Purple Pinkie Day fundraiser on Tuesday, October 20 to benefit Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign in advance of World Polio Day on Saturday, October 24.

Now in its third year, Dunkin’ is also expanding the Purple Pinkie Day fundraiser to include participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Chattanooga area.

On October 20, guests who donate $2 to End Polio Now at one of the participating Dunkin’ restaurants will receive a Purple Pinkie Donut as a “thank you”.

As an added bonus for each $2 guest donation, area Rotary districts will donate $4 and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match with $12, for a total donation of $18.

The Purple Pinkie Donut is a glazed donut stick with a dab of purple frosting, which symbolizes the purple painted pinkie of a child that has been vaccinated during a National Immunization Day in countries where polio is still a threat.

In 2018, Dunkin’ and Tennessee Rotary launched the Purple Pinkie Donut fundraiser in 30 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Tennessee in efforts to support End Polio Now! To date, the Dunkin’ and Rotary promotion has raised more than $600,000 to benefit End Polio Now in recognition of World Polio Day. With the expansion to this year’s program, Dunkin’ hopes to raise more money than ever before to eradicate polio worldwide.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS,Twitter@dunkindonutsand Instagram@dunkin.

* Limit one free donut per $2 donation. $4 donation is provided by Rotary districts 6780,6760,6800,6860 and 6880. Offer valid on October 20, 2020. Participation may vary.

