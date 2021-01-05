Dynamic Group Announces Three New Hotels Across The Chattanooga Area

Roshan Amin, president and CEO of Dynamic Group, a Chattanooga-based hotel developer, has announced that the company is developing three new hotels in the Chattanooga area.

Site preparation has already begun at the first hotel, a Towne Place Suites in East Ridge. Another Towne Place Suites in Hixson will break ground in January, and an Element by Weston on Shallowford Road near Hamilton Place Mall will begin in February. All three will be completed in the first half of 2022.

Dynamic’s total investment in the new hotels will be $49 million. The new properties will double Dynamic’s portfolio from three properties to six, adding 309 rooms to the company’s current total of 317.

“It’s extremely important for us that our business doesn’t just make a profit but also supports the community,” said Amin. “Every hotel stay creates additional sales tax for the local community, and our company will be paying property taxes on these new buildings. That means we can help keep our local residential property tax burden down for our neighbors, friends, family, and colleagues that live in Hamilton County.”

Confidence in the Market

“Although there is obviously some uncertainty with the pandemic, we believe this is the right time to be making investments like this,” said Roshan Amin, CEO of Dynamic Group. “By the time we open these hotels open in 2022, we think the market will be very strong and we will be perfectly positioned to enjoy that rebound.”

Even during the pandemic, Amin noted, weekday business travel has slumped but Dynamic’s existing hotels in Chattanooga have been selling out on weekends.

“Our existing hotels have been full every weekend from May til Thanksgiving,” added Amin. “That’s a sign of pent-up demand, which is about to be released as vaccines help us get the virus under control. By 2022, we think leisure and business travel will be booming again.”

Together, the three projects will create more than 300 construction jobs for 12 to 16 months.

“We are thrilled to be able to engage two of the best general contractors in the area, Construction Consultants Incorporated and Grace Construction Consultants,” said Amin. “We feel very strongly about supporting local companies and the local economy.”

Dynamic Group has two more upscale Marriott projects in the pipeline for the Chattanooga market. Those will be announced in the near future, and are currently planned to be open the public in 2024 or 2025.

“We believe in the U.S economy, the regional Southeast economy, and most important — the robust Chattanooga and Hamilton County economies. We are proud Chattanoogans,” said Amin.

Details on Dynamic Group’s Three New Hotels

All three are longer-stay hotels. Towne Place Suites will have full kitchenettes in all guest rooms, while Element by Westin is a hybrid, with a mix of 40 percent standard studio hotel rooms and 60 percent longer-stay rooms with kitchenettes.

All three will have swimming pools: indoor at the Hixson hotel, and exterior at the other two.

Element will be a larger hotel, and will have a lobby bar and pool-side food menu, as well as a meeting space for when smaller groups are able to gather again. This will be the first Element hotel in the Chattanooga market.

Marriott Towne Place Suites, East Ridge

730 Frawley Road, Chattanooga, TN 37412

88 rooms (full kitchenettes in all guest rooms)

$12,500,000 hotel development

Lender: SouthEast Bank, Robin Parker

Architect: River Street Architecture, Justin Dumsday

Marriott Towne Place Suites, Hixson

5248 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343

90 rooms (full kitchenettes in all guest rooms)

$12,500,000 hotel development

Lender: TVFCU, Ryan Henn

Architect: River Street Architecture, Justin Dumsday

Element by Westin, Hamilton Place Area

7013 Shallowford Road and 2312 Center Street, Chattanooga, TN 37421

131 rooms (40 percent standard studio hotel rooms, 60 percent with kitchenettes)

First Element hotel in the Chattanooga market

$24,000,000 hotel development

Lender: SmartBank, Bob Vercoe

Architect: Base-4

Adopting Marriott’s Higher Standards

When the new hotels are open for business, they will create 110 permanent jobs. Amin plans a hotel hiring fair in late 2021, and he is already informally recruiting people with hotel experience, especially Marriott experience.

Dynamic is implementing Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” programs in both the new hotels — which are all Marriott brands — and in its current hotels.

“We studied all the hotel companies, and Marriott’s practices in corporate responsibility and taking care of guests and employees are clearly the best,” said Amin. “For us, partnering with Marriott for these new hotels and adopting Marriott standards throughout our businesses represents raising the bar on customer service, cleanliness, and overall experience.”

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!