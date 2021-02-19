EPB Fiber Optics Notifies Subscribers Of TV Rate Increase, Offers EPB MyBundle

As national TV content providers continue their trend of increasing content costs each year, TV providers all over the country must pass these costs along. EPB Fiber Optics is raising TV rates just enough to cover the additional national network charges while offering EPB MyBundle, a free service to help customers find streaming services that offer the TV content they want at the best value.

Effective April 1, the price of EPB Fi TV packages will increase by $2 for Bronze Channels, $7 for Silver Channels, and $9 for Gold Channels. Pricing remains the same for premium channels, equipment, Fi Phone, and Fi-Speed Internet. Bundle discounts for taking two or more fiber optic services still apply.

“This increase is a straight pass through from TV networks to TV customers, and we’ve held off on passing this increase along until April to help our customers get through the winter months without this additional burden,” Wade said. “We also offer EPB MyBundle to make it quick and easy for customers to comparison shop thousands of TV streaming options. In many cases, we find customers can get more of the content they want while paying less.”

Launched in November, EPB MyBundle is a free service that helps customers save by switching to TV streaming services they can access using popular streaming devices like Amazon Firestick. With EPB’s Fi-Speed Internet, customers have the speed they need for great TV experience whether they choose to subscribe to TV streaming services, EPB Fi TV, or a combination of both.

TV streaming services can help customers save money by eliminating their need to pay monthly set top box rental fees. At the same time, EPB MyBundle helps customers find streaming services that cost less because they are more specifically focused on the TV content the customer wants. After answering a few easy questions, EPB MyBundle gives each customer personalized recommendations about which streaming services offer the closest match to the customer’s TV preferences at the best price. Customers can learn more by viewing this video overview of EPB MyBundle.

Whether customers choose EPB Fi TV, streaming services or some combination, EPB maintains its commitment to transparent pricing. “We are committed to giving customers clear information about our pricing and giving them plenty of notice when we have to change rates,” Wade said. “That’s why we will never charge ‘broadcast fees’ or ‘regional sports fees’ that other providers do not include when they promote their pricing.”

EPB MyBundle is offered through a partnership with MyBundle.com which customized its TV streaming comparison shopping tools for EPB customers.

Customers interested in learning more about how EPB can help them find the content they want at the best value are invited to contact EPB’s award-winning, anytime customer service at (423) 648-1372 or go to EPB.com/mybundle.

