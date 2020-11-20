EPB Launches New Service To Help Customers Find Best TV Options

EPB Fiber Optics has launched a free service to help customers find the TV channels and content they want at the best value—whether that includes EPB Fi TV or streaming services.

Customers are invited to call EPB or go to EPB.com/mybundle to receive personalized recommendations to help them take control of their TV content. After answering a few easy questions, customers are able to comparison shop EPB Fi TV and a range of streaming services to identify their best fit for TV at the best price.

According to David Wade, president & CEO of EPB, as national TV content providers have continually demanded dramatic price increases, new streaming services have also opened new options. “We know many customers are facing additional financial hardships right now,” Wade said.

“We were thankful that several national content providers were more reasonable in negotiating new rates this year. We also cut some less popular channels hoping that these factors would allow us to delay a TV rate increase for another year. Unfortunately, several of the major networks are demanding a huge increase starting in January, and we will have no choice but to pass it along to TV subscribers.”

In a report to the EPB Board, Wade explained that based on the information received at this point, the major networks will require such a significant increase that it will impact all TV subscribers. “We’re planning to hold off on passing that increase along to EPB customers until March to help them get through the winter months without this additional burden,” Wade said. “Our customers are facing the same kinds of increases being demanded of TV subscribers across the nation, but EPB is doing everything we can to soften the impact for our community.”

Although EPB is required by state law to charge enough to cover the costs of providing its services and the dramatic increase in TV costs is being driven at a national level, EPB is bringing its expertise and community-wide fiber optic network to the table to give customers new options.

“With EPB Fi-Speed Internet, our customers have the bandwidth you need for a great TV experience whether you choose EPB Fi TV or a combination of streaming services,” Wade said. “We know many customers may be interested in new TV options but are hesitant about choosing from so many different streaming providers. That’s why EPB has launched EPB MyBundle to provide customers with expert guidance by phone or online. In many cases, we find that customers can get more of the content they want while paying much less with either a single streaming service or some combination.”

While EPB is providing expert guidance for customers interested in exploring the flexibility and potential price savings available from streaming services, it remains committed to offering EPB Fi TV. “We know many of our customers prefer the convenience of being able to bundle internet and TV services,” Wade said. “EPB will continue to provide them with a world-class TV experience as the TV industry continues to shift,” Wade said.

Whether customers choose EPB Fi TV, streaming services or some combination, EPB maintains its commitment to transparent pricing. “We want customers to know the true cost of EPB services and give them plenty of notice when we have to change rates,” Wade said. “That’s why we will never charge ‘broadcast fees’ or ‘regional sports fees’ that other providers do not include when they promote their pricing.”

Customers interested in learning more about how EPB can help them find the content they want at the best value are invited to contact EPB’s award-winning, anytime customer service at (423) 648-1372 or go to EPB.com/mybundle.

