Erlanger Reschedules “Believe Bash” To Celebrate “Under The Big Top” In August

Erlanger Health System announces the annual Believe Bash has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans are underway for Erlanger’s Believe Bash celebrating “Under the Big Top” to roll into town on its new date in August. With the continuation of COVID-19 issues and health guidance for large gatherings, Erlanger Foundation has moved its annual gala to a new date to allow for more in-person attendees. This year will be a hybrid of both in-person and virtual options.

“This will continue to be an unconventional year for many of us in the nonprofit fundraising world, but critically important as the Erlanger Foundation’s Believe Bash remains one of our most significant opportunities to invite the community to participate in our mission,” stated co-chair Candy Johnson. “Through this, we will celebrate our big wins and ask others to invest in the future as we work to supplement healthcare necessities that may not otherwise be available to effectively serve the public — in partnership with Erlanger Hospital and Children’s Hospital, as the essential healthcare organization in our region.”

Co-Chair Mary Kilbride added “We are thrilled to co-chair Erlanger Foundation’s annual gala, Believe Bash. We have moved our event date further into 2021 to allow for more in-person guest and sponsor experience with the roll-out of the vaccine and hopeful decline in COVID-19 restrictions by that time. We know people will be enthusiastic about celebrating with us and supporting Children’s Hospital through this remarkable event. I am honored and looking forward to serving with Candy and Bryan for what is already shaping up to a fantastic Believe Bash in 2021!”

The annual signature gala will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Activities for the evening include red carpet festivities, cocktail and dinner hours, an epic live auction, and over-the-top live entertainment.

Proceeds from this year’s Believe Bash are designated for the new Pediatric Outpatient MRI and Procedure Center at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger’s Kennedy Outpatient Center. The new services will allow children and adolescents to experience MRI scans and minor procedures in a space that is uniquely designed for them.

The Kennedy Outpatient Center is a 90,000 square foot facility built with the child in mind, housing fun and unique areas to reduce stress and anxiety while providing treatment.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Believe Bash 2021. For more information about sponsoring this event, please e-mail FoundationEvents@Erlanger.org or call the Foundation Office at 423-778-6278. For more information about the Believe Bash visit erlanger.org/Bash.

