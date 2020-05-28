Erlanger’s first virtual “Believe Bash” nets $275,000 due to overwhelming community support

Erlanger’s superhero-themed Believe Bash took an unexpected twist when quarantining and social distancing mandates derailed plans for large social gatherings earlier this year. However, participants fully embraced the revised virtual version of Erlanger’s annual black-tie event, which ended up netting Erlanger $275,000 in proceeds.

When Children’s Hospital super-hero “warriors” gathered for an epic meeting to help raise funds for Erlanger’s healthcare heroes, they transformed the fourth annual Believe Bash into a multiday cyber fundraising event – surpassing all expectations by raising well over a quarter of a million dollars.

Officials attributed the overwhelming success of this year’s cyber fund-raising event to sponsorships, direct donations, auction bids, previous ticket and table sales to the original Believe Bash, as well as tickets sales to attend a virtual cooking class.

“We are so thankful for how this community came together to make this annual event such a huge success,” said Julie Taylor, Erlanger Health System Foundation President and CEO.

“Almost 100% of our Believe Bash sponsors pivoted with us when Erlanger moved to a Cyber Believe Bash version out of necessity. We could not have done it without their continued support and the generosity of so many individual donors. We are extremely grateful to Cyber Bash Co-Chairs Dr. Mark and Jayne Brzezienski and Dr. Jason and Jamie Rehm, whose support and efforts never faltered, even though the event they began working on a year ago was completely altered.”

May’s week-long virtual festivities featured daily social media posts and video messages hosted by Sunny 92.3’s James Howard and Kim Carson, messages from a variety of Erlanger Foundation supporters and advocates, and daily themes, ranging from “Masked Monday” to “Thankful Thursday.” The event ended with a virtual cooking class hosted by Sweet & Savory Chef Jeff Pennypacker and the announcement of the virtual auction winners who bid on items such as trips, artwork, spa services, floral arrangements, cooking workshops and other items.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund the extraordinary measures Erlanger is taking to provide care for the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors can still participate and raise even more funds by visiting www.erlanger.org/bash.

The Erlanger Health System Foundation thanks Presenting Sponsor First Horizon Bank; Platinum Sponsors, the Vincit Group and Fillauer; Specialty Sponsors Sunny 92.3, The Johnson Group, Chattanooga Times Free Press, EPB, and Sound Force for their commitment to this year’s Believe Bash.

Photo: Virtual Cooking Class 3 – Participants, including Erlanger CEO Dr. William Jackson and his wife Kristie, enjoy the virtual cooking class led by Sweet & Savory Chef, Jeff Pennypacker.