Food City Celebrates Supermarket Employee Day & Supports Local Restaurants

February 22, 2021 was recently declared national Supermarket Employee Day. The Food Industry Association proclaimed the day to recognize employees at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago, our dedicated team of over 17,000 supermarket heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. We are proud to have a day set aside to honor their dedication and commitment to feeding America. We would also like to recognize our outstanding team of over 250 Food City Pharmacists for their extraordinary commitment to our loyal customers throughout this pandemic,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

As a token of appreciation for their extraordinary service, Food City is awarding each of their 17,000 associates a $15 gift card/certificate to a local restaurant.

“While our industry has been fortunate to continue to grow our business throughout the pandemic, our friends and neighbors in the restaurant industry have been faced with a number of significant challenges over the past year. We’re excited to be able to reward our team for their extraordinary efforts and provide some much-needed revenue for some of our local restaurant owners,” said Smith.

Over the past year, Food City has also awarded more than $10 million in appreciation bonuses to their associates. “It goes without saying that the past year has certainly been like no other. While our company has faced its share of challenges, this experience has also made us better and stronger and that would not have been possible without the unwavering loyalty and tireless efforts of our outstanding team of associates,” said Smith.

