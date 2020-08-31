Food City Kicks Off School Bucks Challenge

Food City has once again pledged $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year. With Food City’s School Bucks Challenge, it’s easy to earn reward points. For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive 1 point.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The 2020-2021 School Bucks Challenge begins Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and continues through May 11, 2021. To ensure your points credit to the school of your choice, simply go online to foodcity.com/schoobucks to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

Food City has pledged $700,000 for the upcoming school year. School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school. Schools can monitor their progress biannually online at foodcity.com.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20,000,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a 1000 participating area schools”.

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge, please contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.

