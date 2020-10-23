Food Lion Announces New Efforts to Help Feed Greater Chattanooga-Area Neighbors

Today, Food Lion is announcing local efforts to nourish neighbors in the greater Chattanooga, Tenn., area through a new campaign aimed to help support kids and families impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Faces of Hope campaign, Food Lion Feeds is donating 9.5 million meals to Feeding America® partner food banks throughout its 10-state footprint. This widespread effort will impact local communities across Food Lion’s 10-state service area and assist its 30 Feeding America® partner food banks in meeting unprecedented demand as a result of the pandemic. Food Lion Feeds is the retailer’s hunger relief initiative.

“Already on the frontlines of ensuring all of our neighbors receive the nourishment they need, our food bank partners are now faced with new challenges from COVID-19 such as increased demand for food, transportation, and volunteer shortages,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President.

“At Food Lion, we’re proud to work with these incredible organizations every day, and we’re committed to continuing to help ease the additional burden felt by our food bank partners and ensure they can feed families counting on them for their next meal.”

In the greater Chattanooga area specifically, Food Lion Feeds has donated $7,500 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank support child feeding programs. Additionally, local Food Lion associates will also restock several area food pantries across the region, and also will makeover two food pantries by providing much-needed equipment. The list of organizations being supported is as follows:

Chattanooga Area Food Bank -- Donate $7,500 to support child feeding programs

Helping Hands Ending Hunger -- Restock the pantry

Chickamauga Active Living/ Meals on Wheels -- Restock the pantry

Here I Am / The Care Mission -- Restock the pantry

Battlefield Seventh Day Adventist FP -- Donate a commercial refrigerator and freezer then restock the pantry

Housing Authority of Dalton -- Donate a commercial refrigerator and freezer then restock the pantry

The Faces of Hope campaign continues Food Lion’s efforts to care for the towns and cities it serves. Earlier this year, Food Lion donated more than $3.6 million to community partners to provide COVID-19 relief, including $3.1M to food bank and medical research partners, and $500,000 in a partnership to support schools feeding children in need during the summer.

“Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion, and we recognize that this is an incredibly difficult time for many,” said Ham. “Our neighbors are counting on us more than ever and we will do our part to bring meals and hope to families in need.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion has donated more than 500 million meals* to individuals and families since 2014 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; the company’s food rescue program. Food Lion has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*One billion more meals will be provided through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer events; in-store retail campaigns; Food Lion Feeds’ retail food rescue program; and other sources.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!