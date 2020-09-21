Get More Peace of Mind With Total Insurance Solutions

When Jim and Nicole Gaines started Total Insurance Solutions in 1999, they were creating a business specially tailored for Chattanooga. A minority-owned firm located on North Moore Rd., Total Insurance Solutions offers a robust mix of products including life, health, property and casualty insurance.

Serving small and mid-sized businesses as well as individual consumers and families, Total Insurance Solutions is the neighbor and partner Chattanoogans need to secure peace of mind.

Made from Scratch

Total Insurance Solutions began by building their client pool from scratch, says Nicole, who is co-owner/insurance agent with Total Insurance Solutions. This means that, unlike many businesses, they didn’t buy out an existing insurance firm. In fact, their client base swelled from five to 300, almost all referrals.

If you look at agencies that dot the storefronts of Chattanooga, you’ll see that many offer products from only one company. Total Insurance Solutions are independent brokers, with the ability to offer a wide range of options for their clients.

“We have the luxury of being independent,” Nicole says. “We can shop the market and find the best product to meet our customers’ needs.”

Timely Insurance Products

Right now, with many workers and small businesses struggling to stay above water, insurance coverage may be the first bill they stop paying. However, Nicole explains, jettisoning the insurance can be harmful in the long run. Business insurance, known as Business Owners’ Policies, can actually protect income, allowing small businesses to make payroll and stay afloat.

Jim Gaines, who’s the principal agent/owner at Total Insurance Solutions, focuses on life and health solutions. He’s found potential customers more than eager to discuss life insurance, something many had shied away from discussing before 2020.

“Due to COVID-19, customers are seeing people they know get infected, so life insurance has become a hot-button topic the last six months,” Jim says. “People want to make sure they have adequate coverage, and they’re looking to add more.”

Local Broker, Personal Touch

For these conversations, Jim takes time to discuss each client’s situation in detail, listening to their needs and then performing an analysis and finding the best product matches. Using a local independent broker makes these conversations possible, whether you’re a business owner or a private individual.

“We can talk with them, evaluate their needs, and explain in detail what coverages mean, because nine times out of 10 people do not understand what they’re buying,” Nicole says. “We take a lot of pride in providing quality customer service. We’re not just selling something to meet a sales goal. We’re selling to meet their need.”

In fact, Jim says, customers can call back any time they have a question, as many times as they like; Total Insurance Solutions has no consultancy fees.

In some ways, it’s a challenge being a minority-owned small insurance brokerage; many customers may assume bigger means better, and look right past companies such as Total Insurance Solutions.

But as Nicole says: “People need to give small businesses a chance. We have the same product offering a mid-sized agency would have. Customers are pleasantly surprised when they chat with us to see what we can offer and what we’re capable of doing. Give small businesses a chance.”

Find Total Insurance Solutions

1425 South Moore Road, Suite C

(423) 894-1295

totalinss.com

