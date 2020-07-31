Groome Transportation Resuming Shuttle Service Between Chattanooga, Atlanta and Nashville

Groome Transportation is very pleased to announce the reopening of its Chattanooga location on August 12, 2020. The company is resuming a frequent schedule of round-trip service between Chattanooga, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Nashville International Airport (BNA) following a steady increase in air travel.

“We’re very excited to reopen our Chattanooga operation,” said Vince Groome, the third-generation CEO of his family’s business. “Groome Transportation has been a part of the Chattanooga community for over 15 years and we look forward to welcoming back customers and employees in August. The new policies and procedures we’ve put in place will ensure we continue to provide the safest possible travel experience to and from the Atlanta and Nashville airports.”

Similar to new policies and procedures implemented by major airlines, Groome has made changes for the safety and comfort of its customers and employees, including the following:

Fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant which is effective against coronaviruses.

Making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe downs of high touch surfaces.

Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle and blocking certain seats.

Requiring all drivers to wear face masks.

Requiring all passengers wear face masks or appropriate face covering of their noses and mouths.

Facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle.

Training all Groome employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Groome Transportation is a leading provider of scheduled transportation services throughout the U.S., connecting over 120 cities to 13 major hub airports. Additionally, Groome provides dedicated transportation services to some of the most prestigious hospitals and universities in the U.S. Since 1934, Groome has provided safe, reliable and comfortable transportation services to passengers throughout the U.S.

