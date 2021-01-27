Kinley Chattanooga Southside To Open This Spring

Vision Hospitality Group announces its newest lifestyle hotel, Kinley Chattanooga Southside, is slated to open this spring and is now accepting reservations beginning April 29.

The 64-room hotel is nestled in the city’s entertainment district, a walkable neighborhood where art and culture make up the community, at 1409 Market Street.

Unpretentiously hip, the hotel embodies small-city sensibility combined with innovative appeal and extraordinary warmth to act as a living room. Kinley is taking a modern approach to all things Chattanooga, incorporating design inspiration from local makers, featuring rich colors and earthy tones representing the surrounding natural landscape of the region. Handmade, locally curated arts will provide a warm and inviting environment, coupled with appealing, distinctive lounge seating.

Each stylish room - ranging in size from the king room to the queen bunk room - features amenities accommodating the modern traveler’s unique needs and wants, from an ‘honor bar’ featuring local snacks and drinks to custom-designed Murmaid mattresses and Kohler rainfall showerheads. Directing guests to the innovative “uncheck-in” desk, the forward-thinking hotel embraces people, nature, and art: the fabric of Chattanooga’s laid back, genuine vibe.

“Kinley Chattanooga Southside is designed to be the living room of the neighborhood, fostering sincere relationships between guests and the surrounding neighborhood and city,” said Michael DiMaria, General Manager at Kinley. “Our centralized location coupled with the hotel’s southern charm and design features will empower guests to explore their sense of adventure and discover Chattanooga’s outdoors – and indoors.”

Derived from the word kinship meaning social connection and based around the brand’s mantra of “Sincerely Yours,” Kinley Chattanooga Southside channels the energy of the surrounding community, along with small-city sensibility and southern charm.

The Chattanooga location will join its sister property located in Cincinnati, OH and is the beginning of a new brand created and developed by leadership of Vision Hospitality Group, the Chattanooga based hotel management and development company.

“Kinley Chattanooga Southside will be a place where locals and visitors come to escape the stressors of the outside world and safely relax and unwind,” said Mitch Patel, President & CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “Kinley Hotels offer a true hospitality atmosphere where all are welcome, celebrated and encouraged to create memorable and meaningful experiences, within the hotel and while exploring this captivating city and the Southside neighborhood.”

An inviting, lobby-level coffee bar, The Exchange, will offer a range of specialty coffee drinks and local artisan baked goods crafted from partners Goodman Coffee Roasters and Niedlov’s Cafe & Bakery, transitioning through the day to a cocktail bar featuring small plates. Combining the spirit of a bygone age with a warm, contemporary vibe, Company is a modern speakeasy - not hidden, but waiting to be found.

A destination for people who are in the know, seeking out the extraordinary, Company offers world-class, innovative cocktails and delicious food in an eclectic atmosphere. The name is derived from the 1880’s speakeasy in which frequenters became a community - or Company - of those in the know.

For more information on Kinley Hotels, visit www.kinleyhotels.com.

