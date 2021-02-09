Chamber's Leadership Chattanooga Program Now Open For Nominations

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce opens nominations today for the Leadership Chattanooga Class of 2021-22. This 10-month leadership development program allows local diverse professionals opportunities to learn about and engage with the community where they live and work.

Monthly meetings explore various aspects of leadership and challenges facing the community. All monthly sessions, including orientation and retreat, are currently planned as virtual meetings.

Chattanooga Chamber leadership will monitor health department recommendations to determine when an in-person session can safely be held. Class members also receive additional leadership opportunities through meaningful self-reflection, peer coaching, community service projects and networking, including meeting with state leaders.

A maximum of 40 people participate in Leadership Chattanooga each year, selected on their own merit through an application process conducted by the Leadership Chattanooga Selection Committee. The Committee evaluates candidates based on:

Sincere commitment, motivation and interest in serving the community

Demonstrated dedication to civic engagement through past volunteer activities

Interest in public service through seeking elected office, volunteering for a nonprofit board or other key leadership role

Recognized potential for career advancement to top leadership positions

Alignment with the diversity of our community through representation of diverse economic sectors, professions, viewpoints, ages, cultural perspectives, ethnic backgrounds and geographical areas throughout Hamilton County

Find more information and nominate rising leaders before April 1 at chattanoogachamber.com/leadership.

