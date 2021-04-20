Local Nonprofits And Chattanooga 2.0 To Host Summer Job Fair

Chattanooga 2.0, along with several nonprofit agencies and Out-of-School Time providers, are partnering to host a job fair for available summer positions on Saturday, May 1 from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at the James A Henry YMCA, located at 615 Derby Street in Chattanooga.

During the job fair, applicants looking to make a difference in the life of a child or youth this summer will have the opportunity to connect with different nonprofits including The Bethlehem Center, Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga, Chambliss Center for Children, Girls Inc., Northside Neighborhood House, and the YMCA of Greater Chattanooga, in addition to Hamilton County School Age Child Care.

Several of the nonprofits will conduct pop-up interviews to get to know prospective candidates. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to complete paperwork onsite, as the agencies present work to fill open positions at camps. While most agencies desire candidates 18 and above, several nonprofits are willing to hire rising juniors and seniors from local high schools.

"We are eager to find individuals with a commitment to giving back to the community by ensuring our students have a smart, safe, and fun summer experience. Over a hundred openings are ready to be filled for the upcoming camp season, and we wanted to provide an easy and quick way for people to connect with our nonprofit community," said collaborative partner Bill Rush of the YMCA.

