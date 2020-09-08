MAPCO Commits to Raising $100,000 To Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The MAPCO convenience store chain has announced a mask sale donation campaign, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization that is leading the way we understand, treat and defeat childhood cancers and other life-threatening diseases. The company plans to raise $100,000 from in-store facemask sales across its seven-state footprint.

The mask donation campaign provides guests with the unique opportunity to protect themselves from COVID-19, while also helping support the St. Jude mission. Launching on Sept. 1, which is also the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 25 percent from every facemask purchase at a MAPCO location will be donated to St. Jude.

“Being active members of the community is part of our mission, so making high-quality masks available at a convenient price and helping St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a perfect match for MAPCO,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO.

“While we’re focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, we need to say thank you to all of our customers and team members for the confidence that they have given to MAPCO that make possible to us continue supporting the community, especially to St. Jude’s mission to fund critical research, aid families, and ultimately save children’s lives.”

All face masks available in-store will qualify for the 25 percent donation. MAPCO guests will also be able to support St. Jude and other charity organizations by donating to in-store coin boxes or by going to MAPCO’s website.

As MAPCO locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ rigorous and frequent disinfecting processes while closely following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations. Masks or face coverings are required at all MAPCO locations. Plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been provided to all team members.

Additionally, MAPCO has placed free gloves at the fuel pumps for guests as another step to help to stop the spread. Physical in-store indicators have been placed on floors and mask signage is visible on the lot and the entry doors to support social distancing and remind guest of face coverings.

Through its year-round Giveback program, MAPCO has supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Nashville Predators Foundation.

To learn more about or support the mask donation campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, please visit www.stjude.org/mapcogiveback.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!