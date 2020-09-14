Mountain View Hand Car Wash & Detail Shop

If you live on Lookout Mountain, St. Elmo, South Side or Alton Park, consider getting your car washed and detailed at Mountain View Car Wash & Detail Center. Located conveniently at 3701 Alton Park Boulevard, Mountain View offers expert washing and detailing services to help you maintain the value and beauty of your automobile.

“We offer micro fiber towel techniques, hot water extraction/steam cleaning methods, head light restoration, waxing, buffing the exterior to restore the original shine and luster, scratch removal, and professional ozone treatment to remove unwanted odors,” says owner Steve Talley. “Our vision is to continue to provide top-notch professional detail services to our customers in the surrounding communities, using highly trained individuals from these communities to help boost our local economy while providing jobs to those most in need.”

Many Chattanoogans, explains Talley, miss out on the merits of professional auto cleaning, choosing to use an automated car wash instead. But such treatment doesn’t last as long, and may even leave scratches on your vehicle.

“A hand wash lasts longer and protects your car better,” Talley says. “We use specialty products to care for our customer’s cars. In fact, our work is so distinctive that when you take your car in for sale or trade, dealerships will know we’ve worked on your car.”

That special touch is what makes Mountain View the detailer of choice for Mountain View Chevy and Mountain View Ford, Talley adds.

A Historic Neighborhood

One of the best parts about Mountain View is the location, Talley explains. It’s a crossroads between neighborhoods; Chattanoogans from many areas can meet and get to know each other. Talley enjoys it when residents from places as distinct as Alton Park and Lookout Mountain cross paths and build friendships at his business.

As a minority-owned small business built on the historic site of the National Alliance of Postal Employees, where 35 Black railway clerks once met to form a union to preserve their jobs, “the building we operate from is a memorialized place of historical significance to Blacks, Federal workers, postal carriers, and all Americans,” Talley says.

It’s also a great place to work. Mountain View is hiring, Talley says, and workers can expect a good work environment and a good wage, as well as the advantages of working with a diverse clientele.

“We are really visible; people see our work,” he says. “Our employees are motivated by the attention they are given from passers-by, the compliments. We pay market rates for skilled detailers and installers. Our knowledgeable customers enjoy good service and tip well.”

Special Deals for Shiny Cars

Take advantage of these specials from Mountain View Car Wash & Detail Center.

Headlight restoration: Starting $99

Interior detail: $99

Express detail with hand wash and polish: $99

Seniors and veterans: 10% off

Mountain View Hand Car Wash & Detail Shop

3701 Alton Park Blvd

(423) 710-1332

facebook.com/mtnviewcarwash

