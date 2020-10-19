Moving With The Good Guys

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

There are lots of moving companies in the area — so many that, when it comes time to move, you may not know where to look. Good Guys Moving & Delivery offers wrap-around service and up-front pricing, making them the company to trust for your Chattanooga-area and cross-country moves.

Good Guys Moving & Delivery began in Macon in 2009, says founder and CEO Adam Lambert, and expanded to Chattanooga in 2012. Since that time, they’ve been steadily growing, with their latest move to acquire a “final mile” distribution business for purchases made online that need to be delivered locally.

Good Guys Moving & Delivery focuses on both residential and commercial moving. They can help take furniture apart and reassemble it, clean your house and even move heavy furniture within your house, too. For their commercial services, they can facilitate employee moves as well as office moves. They also offer warehousing.

Pricing transparency is key to Good Guys Moving & Delivery’s high reputation. They can provide an estimate with an inventory, and even help customers decide whether an hourly rate or a guaranteed flat rate would be best for your situation.

Good Guys Moving & Delivery is also known for their professional services. They do everything to protect your time and, of course, your belongings. Every team member is a pleasure to work with.

Plan a Successful Move

Packing, moving and delivery — they’re services you often never think about until you need them. Lambert has some advice for making your process more manageable.

1. Look at your options for movers.

“Do your research,” he urges. “Look at online reviews and find out whether movers are licensed in your state or, if it’s an interstate move, with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.”

2. Get estimates.

Once you’ve identified licensed movers, you should obtain estimates, Lambert says.

“Get three written estimates,” he suggests. “Make sure your inventories are attached to your estimates. If you know exactly what you have to move, you’re best off getting a guaranteed price.”

3. Pack early.

“If you are going to pack, allow a few weeks,” he says. “Go room by room, and label everything clearly.”

That’s still a lot, and Good Guys Moving & Delivery can help you out with the logistics.

“Our moving coordinator will help you understand how to label furniture and lay out where it should go in your new house,” Lambert says. “Our goal is to make sure your move is as painless and stress-free as possible.”

This year, with COVID-19 adding an extra layer of stress, Good Guys Moving & Delivery is being extra careful about your health, too. Workers have been issued PPE and plenty of hand sanitizer, Lambert says. The company has encountered people who have to move because of a family tragedy, and “we try to do it compassionately,” Lambert says.

Good Guys Moving & Delivery

goodguymovers.com

Chattanooga: (423) 531-3841

Discounts are available for veterans, active duty military families and first responders.

