Puckett EMS Offering The Chance To Become An EMT For Free In 8 Weeks

Puckett EMS is offering the chance to become an EMT for free in 8 weeks. Puckett EMS will pay for the cost of tuition, certification fees and class materials. To further remove financial barriers to a career in EMS, the company will also provide full benefits package as a full-time employee during classroom hours throughout the course.

“In 2020 and 2021, the country has truly seen the need for EMS and other health care, and we believe that many will be inspired to join the industry,” said Puckett EMS Director of Education Daniel Lynn. “Through this course, we hope to remove all barriers for interested individuals to enter the EMS field. Puckett EMS has positions immediately available for these students, and this course is the first steppingstone towards continuing to develop their skills in EMS or entering other areas of the healthcare and public safety field.”

Puckett EMS will accept an initial 20 students into its EMT class in September; however, the company operates this course multiple times throughout the year. Applicants not accepted into this program will have the opportunity to put their application forward for identical classes in the future.

Those accepted into the free course will be fully trained and onboarded to begin working on a Puckett EMS ambulance in approximately 8 weeks upon passing the national registry exam. During the course, the students will also complete shifts as ambulance operators gaining valuable experience in the field. The course is offered with a two-year employment commitment.

To apply, interested individuals should fill out an application at PuckettEMS.com/EMTBasicClass2021. The second step is to attend a mandatory open interview session and assessment. Two options are being offered for these sessions:

Friday, August 20, 6 p.m. Puckett EMS Academy, 1430 Suggs St. Rossville, GA 30741

Puckett EMS Academy, 1430 Suggs St. Rossville, GA 30741 Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. Puckett EMS Academy, 1430 Suggs St. Rossville, GA 30741

Applicants should allot approximately two to three hours in order to complete the interviews and assessments.

“Upon passing their exam, our students are immediately able to work on an ambulance making up to $30,000 a year job,” said Lynn. “With a company-sponsored paramedic class, they can advance their career to make up to $45,000 a year in a short time. This is a great opportunity.”

The coursework for the class will begin on September 7 and students will graduate from the course to take their national registry exams in November.

Puckett EMS provides 911 emergency and critical care ambulance services to the citizens of Southwest Cobb and Catoosa counties in Georgia and Marion and Sequatchie counties in Southeast Tennessee. Puckett EMS is the contracted ground transport for multiple hospital systems. Puckett EMS is accredited by The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS), which signifies that the service has met the gold standard by the ambulance industry.

Puckett EMS joined the Priority Ambulance family of companies in 2017.