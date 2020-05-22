Reopening Webinars for Offices and Construction Scheduled for Next Week

Working in an office setting or on a construction site can come with health and safety concerns. As many companies look to come back to work, there are new concerns amid COVID-19.

Employers and employees looking to reopen offices and construction sites safely can attend webinars next week on the process of coming back to work in a way that’s safe for all employees.

The City of Chattanooga has partnered with Unum and Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel for the reopening offices webinar, which will look at the guidelines provided by the CDC and State of Tennessee. Additionally, the City has also partnered with the Associated General Contractors to provide general contractors, subcontractors, and other industry professionals the necessary information to ensure the health and safety of themselves, their employees, and the Chattanooga community.

So far, the City, with support from the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, has held webinars that focused on how retail, close-contact businesses, child care, and gym and fitness centers could safely reopen and stay open.

Information about the upcoming webinars, previous webinars, and additional resources may be found at cha.city/covidreopen.

Reopening Offices Safely Webinar

When: Wednesday, May 27 at 9:00 a.m.

What: Offices of all sizes are starting to craft their reopening plans in Chattanooga. The City of Chattanooga is offering a one-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of Tennessee and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders.

The webinar will be hosted by the City of Chattanooga. Joining the City of Chattanooga will be representatives from Unum and Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, who will share some of the best practices they will be implementing when their office spaces begin to reopen in the coming weeks.

The intentions of this webinar are to provide general best practices related to implementing the TN Pledge Guidelines into a variety of different office environments. Join us as we work to reopen our offices safely in Chattanooga.

Who: Large employers, mid-sized offices, small offices, nonprofits, private firms, etc.

How: Click here to register

Moving Forward with COVID-19 & Construction in Chattanooga Webinar

When: Wednesday, May 27 at 11:30 a.m.

What: After being deemed an essential service, many construction sites across our community have already implemented new safety regulations and policies. This webinar will address both the TN Pledge Guidelines for construction worksites, but will also address best practices for moving forward in the era of COVID-19.

The City of Chattanooga is partnering with The Associated General Contractors to host this webinar in hopes to provide general contractors, subcontractors, and other industry professionals the necessary information to ensure the health and safety of themselves, their employees, and the Chattanooga community.

Who: General contractors, subcontractors, construction union members, etc.

How: Click here to register

Additional webinars will be provided for other industries in the coming weeks.