RISE Launches Creative Entrepreneurship Training Program For City Youth

RISE Chattanooga is extremely excited to launch a free online training initiative exclusively for youth to provide support, education and creativity called The Grind.

Inspired and supported by one of Chattanooga’s cultural producers & creative makers, Swayyvo Morton, Grind is a 5-week intensive after school online program series exclusively for youth within the ages of 12-17 years of age that places focus on developing and strengthening their knowledge on creative entrepreneurship skills and opportunities.

“Since our inception, it is always one of our primary goals to inspire, educate, and motivate our next generation of creative group of doers within the city through the lens of cultural expression,” states Shane Morrow, RISE Director. “I’m grateful to have local emerging and established creative entrepreneurs like Swayyvo see the value of investing his time and support back to our community youth while elevating his professional career. This type of example only strengthens and encourages our youth to cultivate their dreams and aspirations.”

The weekly workshops are geared toward independent growth and maturity within a group environment facilitated by local artists, small business, and creative entrepreneurs of color. Participants selected for this program are given a stipend for participation and an opportunity to win a microgrant to develop and implement an idea or product that they can sell. RISE will host an information session on April 22 at 6pm on Zoom. Interested participants can sign up here.

“I’ve always had a heart for the youth, I’m excited to be partnering with Rise Chattanooga to reach our young creatives and inspire them to think as big as possible,” says Swayyvo. I fully intend to be that helping hand and fountain of knowledge I wished I had when I was young. This is going to be a great opportunity for them to find passion and get a head start at entrepreneurship and innovative thinking. We aspire to drop knowledge that will cause ripples that ring success forever.”

RISE (Responsive Initiatives for Social Empowerment) Chattanooga, formerly known as Jazzanooga, is an arts and culture nonprofit organization focused on community education, performance, and arts and cultural preservation.

