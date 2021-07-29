River City Company Unveils ONE Riverfront Plan

Over the past eighteen months, River City Company has led ONE Riverfront, a community planning process to create a new Riverfront District Master Plan.

While the Riverfront saw significant investment in the early 2000’s with many landmark projects including the Tennessee Riverwalk, AT&T Field, the Tennessee Aquarium and the 21st Century Waterfront Park, today, the district grapples with challenges of aging infrastructure and amenities, single-mode roadway design and an imbalance of tourist and visitor activity relative to local use.

Since launching the planning process in early 2020, thousands of community voices have been heard, providing feedback on ways to improve the district. On July 27th, River City Company unveiled the four aspirations and eight strategies of the ONE Riverfront plan.

The four aspirations of the ONE Riverfront Plan include:

Activate the Riverfront Create a Place for All Chattanoogans Develop a Greater Sense of Place Strengthen Connectivity to the Riverfront

To achieve these aspirations, eight strategies were identified:

Humanize the Parks

Protect the investment in the riverfront parks by allowing the spaces to evolve to meet community needs Attract and extend visits to the Chattanooga riverfront by providing comfortable and exciting park spaces Elements may include shade, comfortable seating, color, flowers, swings, nature and art

Come Together at the River

Welcome Chattanoogans to the riverfront and create a nucleus of energy that serves the social and cultural needs of the community and spurs locally owned business and entrepreneurship Implement regular programming at the Chattanooga Green and Aquarium Plaza to support local business and build community social life with weekly, evolving events and activities Develop a community-based process for curating major riverfront events and creatively staging events around key park spaces and redevelopment sites

Build Inclusively

Use River City Company and City owned parcels to provide equitable development Commit to a mix of affordable and market rate housing Commit to providing low-cost commercial space to enable local and minority-owned businesses to locate in the Riverfront District

Establish the Riverfront Front Door

Activate the prime downtown riverfront corner with public serving uses including ground floor local and minority-owned businesses and mixed-income residential on upper floors Complete the Chattanooga Green with a restaurant or café Create a space for eating, drinking and socializing on the river

Create a Civic Campus

Activate the Aquarium Plaza 18 hours per day, 7 days per week to appeal to all generations and is robustly welcoming

Create an extension of the Broad Street public realm into a Civic Campus Build on Farmers Market momentum to create temporary market stalls Create an access-controlled space for the community and Aquarium events Provide an accessible connection and a powerful landscape statement that links the Riverwalk and Ross’s Landing with the Aquarium Integrate education, local history and water in a safe and dynamic environment

Boldly Connect Downtown

Reallocate space on Broad Street with 75% available for signature urban street and civic commons and 25% for vehicular operations Reimagine Broad Street and 4th Street Gateway Intersection Facilitate redevelopment of infill sites on Broad, Market and Chestnut in a proven market with public realm value-drivers

Refresh the Riverwalk

Improve usability and legibility of the Riverwalk using a complete street approach Use smart wayfinding graphics and maps to help people feel more connected

Get Your Feet Wet

Create Paddleboard and Kayak Access and Storage Explore creation of a Water Taxi service Enhance work at Maclellan Island Develop concept for floating features to expand upon Tennessee Aquarium water education Deploy floating features to allow visitors to venture onto the Tennessee River

“The first phase of implementation will include programming and animation of many areas in the Riverfront. We are excited to continue our partnership with stakeholders in the Riverfront to begin to identify the first steps of the larger projects including redevelopments of vacant spaces. This is a living plan that will lead River City Company’s work for many years to come,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

River City Company is inviting the public for upcoming free events in the Riverfront District including Family Fun on the Green on August 7th, City Sweat on Ross’s Landing on August 12th and the Musical Mystery Tour on August 21st. More information about these events can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/events.

A recording of the ONE Riverfront presentation is available on the www.oneriverfrontcha.com website. The public is encouraged to send additional comments or questions to River City Company via the form on the website.

The ONE Riverfront planning process is sponsored by River City Company, Lyndhurst Foundation and Benwood Foundation.