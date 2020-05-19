Rock City Gardens Reopening In Phases

See Rock City Inc. is pleased to announce a phased reopening for Rock City Gardens during its Founder’s Day week for annual and Lookout Mountain resident passholders. Rock City is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for these passholders, with capacity limits per hour. A reopening date for all other guests is to be determined soon.

“Rock City is looking forward to welcoming guests back in a safe way, after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said SRC President & COO Susan Harris. “We know that the beauty and enchantment of our gardens will be just what the doctor ordered for many in our community. Our team has done great work preparing our place to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”

Passholder guest capacity is very limited per hour, so advance online reservations are highly recommended. Those who have passes still valid as of March 13 of this year, can receive a three-month extension. Current annual passes are also renewable for $19.32 during the month of May as part of a Founder’s Day promotion. Rock City’s 88th anniversary is this Thursday, May 21. Visit seerockcity.com/passholderinfo to reserve a time.

All gift shops and food locations are opening with capacity limitations. Rock City’s outdoor restaurant, Café 7, is also reopening for the season at 50% capacity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The annual event Summer Music Weekends is not scheduled for the summer season to help guests maintain physical distancing for the foreseeable future.

Other SRC Inc. properties reopening to the public include the Rock City Starbucks and Clumpies Ice Cream Co. NorthShore and Southside shops, currently offering carryout service. Clumpies is also offering online ordering that may be picked up at these two locations 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as well as continuing local delivery and nationwide shipping. RiverView Inn remains open for business.

New safety measures and operating procedures are in place, and the health and well-being of all who come to SRC businesses remains the company’s top priority. Visit www.seerockcity.com/c19 for info on the additional safety protocols.

Rock City Gardens opened to the public on May 21, 1932 by Garnet and Frieda Carter and remains one of the South’s oldest and most popular natural attractions. Known for its legendary giant rock formations, Swing-A-Long Bridge, Mother Goose Village, cascading waterfall and world-famous seven states view, generations of visitors have made memories worth repeating at Rock City.

Updates in operating procedures:

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and observe physical distancing of at least six feet at all times (with other guests who are not in their party).

Only a limited number of guests will be allowed entrance per hour. It is recommended for guests to make reservations online in advance to guarantee their preferred timeslot. A limited number of entries will also be available onsite without reservations.

Capacity in all indoor spaces is limited to 50% of the building capacity, with no more than 10 guests for every 500 square feet.

A one-way traffic pattern has been established for guests to enjoy the original Enchanted Trail with adequate physical distancing. Partners (employees) have been positioned throughout the Gardens to assist guests with questions or concerns with the new traffic flow.

