Sharon Kelly, Seniors’ Friend

Sometimes, the people who make the most difference in our lives aren’t the most famous. Sharon Kelly, RN, is founder and CEO of Sharon’s Adult Day Center in Chattanooga and Cleveland. She also owns Sharon’s In-Home Personal Care and Sharon’s Independent Housing.

For 23 years, she’s been providing an invaluable service to the Southeast Tennessee region — helping caregivers keep their beloved seniors safely at home when possible, and providing independent housing to elders who need a little extra support.

Kelly began her adult day business in 1997, but her interest in caring for seniors dates back further, to the time she witnessed her mother providing full-time care to her grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s disease. Kelly decided to become a nurse, and when that dream was fulfilled, she established the first African-American run day center in the state of Tennessee.

“I love what I do,” she says. “But the pandemic has been very hurtful.”

Indeed, families are keeping seniors home from day care and ending in-home care visits due to fear of the virus, but these fears may be misguided. If caregivers burn out or lose their own health, they may have no choice but to consign their seniors to assisted living. Adult day programs have the potential to be lifesaving for both seniors and their family members.

Both of Sharon’s Adult Day Centers run on a medically established model of care, combining evidence-based activities with lots of TLC.

“We have registered nurses, social workers and resources for families,” Kelly says. “We have CNAs to help clients who need help with activities of daily living. We’re careful to maintain the dignity of every client.”

Each day contains structured activities focused on helping people stay socially connected and mentally engaged. After coffee or juice, a morning snack and watching the news on television, clients join in devotion. Then they participate in cognitive activities, such as puzzles and dominoes, as well as games to help with balance.

After a lunch of medically planned meals from Parkridge Hospital, clients relax and listen to music before performing chair exercises. It’s an all-around program to benefit mind, body and spirit. Best, Kelly and her staff help each family secure needed funding.

“We are a Choices provider with the state of Tennessee,” she says. “I’m a contractor through United Healthcare, BlueCross BlueShield and AmeriGroup.”

For people who need day-to-day care, Sharon’s In-Home Personal Care offers visits to help patients bathe, take medications and perform other activities of daily living.

“Up to 35% of people who care for our elders die before the person they’re caring for,” Kelly says. “I want to make sure everyone has the resources they need to keep their seniors at home while avoiding caregiver burnout.”

She’s also buying homes in the community where elders can live when they need extra support. Working with the City of Chattanooga, Sharon’s Independent Housing has been providing supportive homes for elders who cannot afford to live on their own, most recently those displaced in the recent homeless camp demolition.

At all of her programs, Sharon Kelly ensures staff, visitors and clients take appropriate COVID-19 precautions, from mask-wearing to hand-sanitizing. Even patients with dementia, she says, understand the importance of wearing their masks. With her compassion, medical approach and dedication to making sure every eligible client is able to get coverage, Sharon Kelly is providing a powerful service to seniors and their families across our region.

Access Services

Sharon’s Adult Day Center, Chattanooga

2000 Raulston St. 37404

(423) 698-2611

Sharon’s Adult Day Center, Cleveland

5212 North Lee Hwy

(423) 728-5656

Sharon’s In-Home Care and Assisted Living

(423) 822-7673

sharonsseniorservices.com

