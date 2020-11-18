Shelly Cove Launches "Feed the Community" Initiative to Support Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Shelly Cove, a Chattanooga-based e-commerce company deeply rooted in community involvement, announces a major fundraising effort to support families in need this Thanksgiving season.

For every "Feed the Community" T- shirt purchased from their website, Shelly Cove will donate 100% of the profit (equal to 100 cans of food) to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank (CABF).

The local, rapidly-expanding clothing company is proud to partner with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank in their mission to feed thousands of individuals and families in twenty counties, eliminating hunger and increasing nutrition across the region.

"It sounds cliché, but we started Shelly Cove to make a difference in the world," explains Matt Schroeder, founder and CEO of Shelly Cove. "While I am so proud of the enormous impact we have had – continue to have – with saving sea turtles, what could be more important than reducing hunger in our own community?"

Today's announcement is in response to the global GivingTuesday initiative that encourages individuals and organizations to do what they can to improve their corner of the world. Last year, Shelly Cove participated by donating 5,000 cans of food to the CABF. This year, their goal is to sell enough shirts to donate 20,000 cans.

"Shelly Cove is based in Chattanooga not only because it's an amazing city, but because we want to serve the community of Chattanooga. We want to encourage living generously in our own neighborhoods and support those who are also committed to giving back," added Schroeder.

Although this "Feed the Community" initiative ends December 1, Shelly Cove expects to continue partnering with the CAFB and other Chattanooga nonprofits as the company expands.

