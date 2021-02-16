Tennessee American Water Accepting Applications For Environmental Grant Program

Tennessee American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds and water sources through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed cleanups, surface or groundwater protection education, and hazardous waste collection efforts are examples of projects supported through this grant program.

“We are committed to providing clean, safe, and reliable water service to our customers, and part of that responsibility includes helping to protect our water sources,” said Kitty Vaughn, Supervisor for Water Quality & Environmental Compliance. “This grant allows us to support the unique and innovative projects within our communities that truly make a difference in our environment.”

Tennessee American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design, and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered. All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

In 2020, Tennessee American Water issued grants for projects that impacted a number of local waterways such as the Tennessee River, Chickamauga Creek, Spring Creek and Mountain Creek. Many of the projects involved youth engagement.

The grant application, details about the grant requirements, and examples of projects can be found here under the News & Community tab of the Company website, www.tennesseeamwater.com. Applications must be received or post-marked by Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

