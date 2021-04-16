Tennessee American Water’s Annual Water Quality Report Available Online

Tennessee American Water announces that the company’s 2020 Water Quality Reports are available to customers on the company’s website, tennesseeamwater.com.

Tennessee American Water continues to meet or surpass water quality standards. The report has a newly designed format, making it easier for consumers to find information such as the local drinking water sources, a summary of the laboratory testing conducted on the water, including listing the levels of any substances contained in the water, and tips on protecting water sources.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) set standards for water quality and monitor test results to help utilities meet those standards.

“It is important that our customers trust that their water is safe and clean. Our employees are committed to consistently high-quality water,” said Tennessee American Water Senior Supervisor for Water Quality & Environmental Compliance. “The new design of our water quality report makes it easier than ever for residents to learn about water testing, results, and source of water as well as what consumers can do to protect their drinking water supply and other useful tips.”

The Chattanooga plant has earned the Director’s Award from the Partnership for Safe Water for the 21st consecutive year. The Partnership is a voluntary effort between six drinking water organizations and recognizes utilities for their long-term commitment to optimizing operations, achieving outstanding performance, and protecting the environment and public health. Tennessee American Water is one of eight utilities out of Tennessee’s over 500 public water systems that participate in the Partnership’s treatment plant optimization program.

The reports are currently available on https://www.amwater.com/tnaw/Water-Information/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports/

Customers can search by zip code to find their specific report or follow these links:

Chattanooga: amwater.com/ccr/chattanooga_2020.pdf

Jasper Highlands: amwater.com/ccr/jasperhighlands.pdf

Sequatchie Valley (Whitwell, Powells Crossroads & some parts of Sequatchie County)’: amwater.com/ccr/sequatchievalley.pdf

Suck Creek: amwater.com/ccr/suckcreek.pdf

Printed copies of the report are available to customers who would rather receive their report in the mail or who do not have access online. To request a copy be mailed, customers may call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-866-736-6420 or by emailing presidentevitts@amwater.com

