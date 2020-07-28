Tennessee Aquarium Launches New Website

Although the Tennessee Aquarium has been safely welcoming guests back to downtown Chattanooga for more than one month, the demand for robust animal content online continues to grow.

The Aquarium recently partnered with Chattanooga-based digital marketing agency Whiteboard to create an engaging new website that would exceed the expectations of a growing digital audience. The new site offers more rich media, seven live web cameras, enhanced animal pages, and a seamless online ticketing process for planning visits to the Aquarium and IMAX Theater.

“Millions of people have enjoyed our online presence and social channels this year. The new website expands our capabilities to deliver our animals and experts to everyone between their in-person visits,” says Keith Sanford, the Aquarium’s president and CEO. “Virtual visits and online engagement help spark curiosity and appreciation for the natural world.”

The new site serves as a peek into the exciting life at the Aquarium. It tells the story of the Aquarium’s conservation efforts and showcases the rich biodiversity found at the Aquarium and across the Southeast. Visitors to the new tnaqua.org can browse exhibit and animal galleries, explore education opportunities, stay up to date on conservation efforts, and plan their visit.

“I'll never forget my first field trip to the Tennessee Aquarium when I was in 3rd grade (circa 1994). Today, I love watching my kids experience the Aquarium like I did when I was their age,” Whiteboard Co-Founder and CCO Eric Brown said.

“When first starting Whiteboard in 2010, working with the Tennessee Aquarium was part of our ‘bucket list’ of clients we'd hope to serve one day. It’s been a joy to help bring this new digital experience to life. Our hope is that visitors of all ages will find a digital world worth exploring and inspires everyone to make the Tennessee Aquarium a must-see destination.”

Another new addition to the Aquarium experience worth mention is the digital iteration of Riverwatch.

Riverwatch, formerly a printed publication, is now available digitally for members of the Tennessee Aquarium. It takes readers behind-the-scenes to learn more about what it takes to care for the Aquarium’s animals.

The digital magazine also provides opportunities to travel virtually to remote locations where conservation biologists are working to better understand, protect, and restore aquatic wildlife. This platform also offers exclusive content and updates on IMAX and other happenings at the Aquarium.

Visit the Tennessee Aquarium’s new website at tnaqua.org

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!