Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Reopen June 5

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum announces a phased reopening beginning June 5

“Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is looking forward to welcoming riders back after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said TVRM Spokesperson Steve Freer. “We are excited to be running our trains allowing visitors to experience Chattanooga’s rich history. We have worked hard preparing the museum to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”

This first phase includes our Missionary Ridge Local train ride and will begin operations on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Gift Shop, Depot Deli, and Outdoor exhibits at our Grand Junction campus will also be open.

Dinner Trains, Georgia excursions, and Hiwassee rides will resume at a later date. Due to social distance requirements we are not able to offer our Shop Tour experience.

Membership and Annual Pass holder capacity is very limited per departure, so advance online reservations are highly recommended - you can book online at www.tvrail.com.

Safety guidelines are in place, and the health and well-being of all who ride with us is of utmost importance. Visit www.tvrail.com/COVID-19 for info on the additional safety protocols.