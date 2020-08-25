Tennessee YMCAs Extend Free Child Care for Essential Workers

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga has been operating Essential Worker Childcare efforts since March in response to COVID-19.

Announced last week by the Tennessee DHS, these efforts will continue at YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga sites free of charge to essential workers, as identified in Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 22, through the end of the year.

All categories of essential workers are eligible. Limited spots are available at each site, with some locations currently at capacity.

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Funding is provided at no charge through the Federal Child Care Development Fund. Verficiation of qualifying essential worker/employee ID is required.

Currently, about 300 children are enrolled across all sites. The Y has enforced strict COVID-19 safety protocol at each site, including staff wearing masks at all times; daily temperature checks for both children and parents at drop off; separation of children into smaller groups to adhere to social distancing; and cleaning regularly of all occupied spaces.

In partnership with Hamilton County Department of Education, the Y has created Parent Support Centers to directly address those who have chosen the HCS@Home learning option. Limited spots available.

Afterschool Care - In the Cleveland City/Bradley County areas, the Cleveland Family YMCA is offering afterschool care free of charge to essential workers.

To register or for more information, contact one of the following:

Downtown Family YMCA, email Nicole Brogden at nbrogden@ymcachattanooga.org

Hamilton Family YMCA, email Rick Dunn at rdunn@ymcachattanooga.org .

. YMCA Healthy Living Center at North River, email Travis Corder at tcorder@ymcachattanooga.org .

. J.A. Henry Community YMCA/Willow Street Essential Worker Childcare site, email Joseph Boswell at jboswell@ymcachattanooga.org .

. Cleveland Family YMCA sites, email Rubye McGruder at rmcgruder@ymcachattanooga.org.

