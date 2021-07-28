Tennessee’s Annual Tax-Free Weekend Starts This Friday

From virtual to mask-mandated classrooms, school certainly looked quite different for us all last year. But this Fall, we’re back! Back to discovering personal styles, to making memories, to shopping for brand-new wardrobes. Yes, we’re going back to school!

From Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, Hamilton Place and Northgate Mall are celebrating the Back-to-School Season in style with the annual Tax-Free Weekend. It's time to ditch those sweats and flip-flops, and shop for clothing, accessories, electronics, and school supplies that'll have your students excited to walk the halls again.

“Our retailers can’t wait to welcome the community back to school with shopping for the entire family,” said Jan Wills, General Manager for Hamilton Place. “This season, you’ll find all kinds of great new styles as well as special promotions offered on top of tax-free deals so you enjoy additional savings.”

Additionally, Tennessee will be offering a tax-free week for food! From Friday, July 30 – Thursday, August 5, food, food ingredients, and prepared foods are exempt from sales tax. That means you can enjoy a meal at one of our many restaurants and food court eateries all week long, without the taxes!

So put Tax-Free Week on your To-Do List and save on a wide range of supplies, including most clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less. Not sure what items qualify as tax-free purchases? Visit the Tennessee Tax-Free Holiday/Weekend website HERE for more information!