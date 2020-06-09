The Chattery Hosts Virtual Adult Summer School

School-themed classes scheduled for five days in June

Local education nonprofit, The Chattery, will host a virtual Adult Summer School June 22 to 26.

Summer school typically harkens pictures of bored students suffering through the hot days of summer inside a classroom instead of enjoying their vacation. The Chattery’s virtual Adult Summer School, however, is designed to be a fun, online learning experience that will give adults new skills and knowledge around health & wellness, art, STEM, and career. The week culminates in a fun “Senior Skip Day” on Friday.

The week’s lineup includes:

June 22: Health & P.E. Day

This day will be far more than laps around the gym and boring lectures in health class. Health & P.E. Day will feature morning yoga, breathwork, expressive arts therapy, and meditation.

June 23: Art Day

Time to flex your artistic muscles. Art day will include classes around arts and diversity, curating art, printmaking and more.

June 24: S.T.E.M. Day

From a virtual nature walk and personal finance to what it’s like to be an engineer and the science of the perfect cocktail, STEM day promises to be the perfect mid-week treat.

June 25: Career Day

Whether you're looking to switch up your career or just make the most of the one you've got, Career day has you covered. Classes will include public speaking, improv at work, an awesome career panel, and more.

June 26: Senior Skip Day

A fun tradition for many high schools, our week will end with a day full of fun classes designed to help you blow off some steam and leave inspired to use your new skills and knowledge throughout the summer.

*Schedule is subject to change.

In addition to classes, The Chattery is partnering with The Pop Up Project to offer “gym class” Monday through Thursday, and Amanda Varnell from Dish T’Pass will be our Lunch Lady for the week, offering meal planning ideas for all participants. We’ll also have Guidance Sessions every day with community members.

Summer School is sponsored by our “principal”, The Law Office of Autumn Witt Boyd.

Class start times vary each day. Some classes will be presented live, others will be pre-recorded; however, all class recordings will be available to participants until July 31. Day passes are available for $10. All access week passes are $30. More information available at thechattery.org/summerschool.