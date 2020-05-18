The Chattery Offers Virtual Class Scholarships

The Chattery is now offering single-class scholarships for their selection of virtual classes. The Chattery paused in-person operations in March, and has found success in working with current and new instructors to offer classes in an online format.

Single-class scholarships are available to those in the service industry, health and beauty industry, or anyone who has experienced job loss or a reduction in hours due to the pandemic, or who due to financial hardship has been unable to participate in a class.

Applications and nominations for single-class scholarships are now open at thechattery.org/scholarships

The Chattery’s current online classes calendar includes:

And many more. View the full class schedule here.

Some of The Chattery’s online classes may be appropriate for school-aged children. If parents have questions regarding a specific class, they should first contact The Chattery’s staff before reserving a ticket (info@thechattery.org).

The Chattery is always looking for new teachers to provide a continually growing and diverse offering of classes. If anyone would like to share their knowledge in a virtual class, they can apply to teach with The Chattery at thechattery.org/teach.

For more information or to sign up for a class, visit thechattery.org/classes.