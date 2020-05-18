The Chattery Offers Virtual Class Scholarships
The Chattery is now offering single-class scholarships for their selection of virtual classes. The Chattery paused in-person operations in March, and has found success in working with current and new instructors to offer classes in an online format.
Single-class scholarships are available to those in the service industry, health and beauty industry, or anyone who has experienced job loss or a reduction in hours due to the pandemic, or who due to financial hardship has been unable to participate in a class.
Applications and nominations for single-class scholarships are now open at thechattery.org/scholarships
The Chattery’s current online classes calendar includes:
- Tuesday, May 19, 7:30 PM: Discovering Drawing: Introduction to Shading the Form
- Wednesday, May 20, 6:30 PM: Makin’ Bacon: How to Make Bacon and Prosciutto
- Thursday, May 21, 5:30 PM: Breastfeeding 101
- Friday, May 22, 7:30 PM: Abstract Painting for All
- Saturday, May 23, 9 AM: Birdwatching from Your Couch
- Saturday, May 23, 11 AM: Eyebrow Shaping 101
- Saturday, May 23, 3 PM: Introduction to Digital Art
- Sunday, May 24, 2 PM: Coming Undone: Making Upcycled Yarn
And many more. View the full class schedule here.
Some of The Chattery’s online classes may be appropriate for school-aged children. If parents have questions regarding a specific class, they should first contact The Chattery’s staff before reserving a ticket (info@thechattery.org).
The Chattery is always looking for new teachers to provide a continually growing and diverse offering of classes. If anyone would like to share their knowledge in a virtual class, they can apply to teach with The Chattery at thechattery.org/teach.
For more information or to sign up for a class, visit thechattery.org/classes.