The Coker Museum Expands Hours of Operation To Include Saturdays And Sundays

Beginning Saturday, June 26, The Coker Museum will expand its hours of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays thru September 25.

The public is invited to come experience a grand display of automotive history at The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and under.

With over 100 vintage cars, hot rods, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and even airplanes hanging overhead, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

The Coker Museum at Honest Charley Speed Shop is located at 1309 Chestnut St. just across from the convention center and two blocks from Main Street. Come see one of the finest motor vehicle collections in the South. Get tickets online at www.cokermuseum.com/prtickets and bring your family for a visit!

We enjoy sharing this amazing collection with car clubs, vintage collectors and automobile enthusiasts of all ages.

The Museum will be closed Sunday, July 4th and Monday, July 5th. Saturday hours will be 10 am to 4 pm. Sunday hours will be 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Weekday hours will continue to be 10 am to 4 pm.

Starting the second full week in July, the new weekly schedule will be Wednesday – Sunday. As a result, the museum will be closed July 13th and 14th (Monday and Tuesday) and all Monday and Tuesday’s following that until further notice.

If you need to schedule a group tour for a Monday or Tuesday, please email booking@honestcharley.com to check availability.